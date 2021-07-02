Home WORLD NEWS U.N.-backed Libya talks fail to reach consensus – statement
WORLD NEWS

U.N.-backed Libya talks fail to reach consensus – statement

GENEVA, July 2 (Reuters) – U.N.-sponsored talks aimed at paving the way for elections in Libya in late December failed to find common ground, the deputy of the U.N. mission in Libya said on Friday night after weeklong talks near Geneva.

Raisedon Zenenga, Assistant Secretary-General and mission coordinator of the U.N. Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL), told the closing session: “The people of Libya will certainly feel let down as they still aspire to the opportunity to exercise their democratic rights in presidential and parliamentary elections on 24 December. This does not bode well for the credibility and future relevance of the LPDF (Libyan Political Dialogue Forum).”

“I encourage you to continue to consult among yourselves to pursue a workable compromise and cement what unites you,” he said. (Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay in Geneva and Ahmed Elumami in Tripoli;)

