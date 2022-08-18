Home Business U.K. Inflation Tops 10%, Highest of Rich Nations
U.K. Inflation Tops 10%, Highest of Rich Nations

by News
The U.K.’s annual rate of inflation moved into double digits in July and is set to rise even higher by the end of the year, heaping greater pressure on stretched household budgets and threatening a lengthy economic contraction.

That pickup in inflation has been replicated in other parts of Europe, even as consumer prices have started to slow in the U.S. That is because energy prices have continued to accelerate across Europe as Russia withholds supplies of natural gas, with the continent facing a possible crunch this winter.

