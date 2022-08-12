Home Business U.K. Economy Shrinks as Inflation Hits Households
Business

U.K. Economy Shrinks as Inflation Hits Households

by News
0 views
uk.-economy-shrinks-as-inflation-hits-households

LONDON—The U.K. economy contracted in the second quarter as households facing soaring inflation cut back on spending and programs to contain the spread of Covid-19 were wound down, presaging tough times ahead for an economy that is expected to enter a lengthy recession.

Britain’s statistics agency said Friday that gross domestic product—a broad measure of the goods and services produced in an economy—fell 0.1% in the three months through June. Economists expected a 0.2% decrease in output, following a 0.8% rise in the first quarter.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

EV Charging Companies Struggle to Build as Climate...

Samsung Leader to Get Presidential Pardon for Bribery...

Travel Woes in Europe Won’t End This Summer

Disney Reports Earnings Surge, Reduces Long-Term Forecast for...

Fed Likely to Want Further Evidence of Inflation...

The Fun Slows for Videogame Companies

Rapid Wage Growth Keeps Pressure on U.S. Inflation

Ralph Lauren, Michael Kors Buck Consumer-Spending Woes

Micron Warns of Weakening Demand, Lower Sales

Drugmaker Endo Says Bankruptcy Likely Imminent

Leave a Reply