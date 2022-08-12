U.K. Economy Shrinks as Inflation Hits Households

LONDON—The U.K. economy contracted in the second quarter as households facing soaring inflation cut back on spending and programs to contain the spread of Covid-19 were wound down, presaging tough times ahead for an economy that is expected to enter a lengthy recession.

Britain’s statistics agency said Friday that gross domestic product—a broad measure of the goods and services produced in an economy—fell 0.1% in the three months through June. Economists expected a 0.2% decrease in output, following a 0.8% rise in the first quarter.