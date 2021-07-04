Tyson Foods recalls chicken products over possible listeria concerns – Boston 25 News

WASHINGTON — Tyson Foods Inc. is recalling more than 8.4 million pounds of ready-to-eat chicken products over concerns of listeria contamination.

In a news release Saturday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said that the frozen, fully cooked chicken products were produced between Dec. 26, 2020, and April 13, 2021.

Tyson Foods Inc., a Dexter, Missouri, company, is recalling approximately 8,492,832 pounds of chicken products.

The products subject to recall are listed here. View the labels here.

The recalled products have the establishment number “EST. P-7089” on the product bag or inside the USDA mark of inspection, FSIS said in its release. The items were shipped nationwide to retailers and institutions, including hospitals, nursing facilities, restaurants, schools and Department of Defense locations.

FSIS said in its release that it was notified of two persons who became ill with listeriosis. The FSIS, working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state public health partners, determined there is evidence linking the Listeria monocytogenes illnesses to precooked chicken produced at Tyson Foods Inc. An epidemiologic investigation identified three listeriosis illnesses, including one death, between April 6, 2021, and June 5, 2021.

Additional information on the investigation may be found on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.

Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms, according to the FSIS.

The agency is recommending that consumers should not eat these products and that they should either be thrown away or returned to the store where they were bought.

Consumers who have questions can contact Tyson Foods customer relations, at 855-382-3101.

©2021 Cox Media Group