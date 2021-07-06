Home WORLD NEWS Tyson Foods recalls 8.5 million pounds of cooked chicken due to Listeria outbreak – KRGV
Tyson Foods recalls 8.5 million pounds of cooked chicken due to Listeria outbreak – KRGV

Photo credit: MGN Online/ Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods recalled 8.5 million pounds of fully cooked chicken due to a Listeria outbreak, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. 

Frozen, fully cooked chicken products– including chicken strips, diced chicken, chicken wing sections and fully cooked pizza with chicken– are included in the recall. 

The recall also involves certain H-E-B products sold in Texas stores, according to a Monday news release from H-E-B. 

All products related to this recall have been removed from production and store shelves, H-E-B said. 

The H-E-B brand products sold at H-E-B stores includes the following: 

  • H-E-B MEAL SIMPLE BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD
  • H-E-B MEAL SIMPLE PEPPER TRIO CHICKEN SALAD
  • HEB MEAL SIMPLE BBQ CHICKEN SALAD
  • H-E-B MEAL SIMPLE CURRY CHICKEN SALAD
  • H-E-B MEAL SIMPLE CURRY CHICKEN SALAD LETTUCE WRAP
  • H-E-B MEAL SIMPLE WHITE MEAT SHREDDED CHICKEN 
  • H-E-B MEAL SIMPLE BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP

Click here to see the entire list of recalled Tyson chicken products. 

