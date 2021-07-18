tyrrell-hatton-gives-middle-finger-salute-and-snaps-club-at-the-open

Tyrell Hatton – Shuttershock

Hot-headed Tyrrell Hatton allowed his frustration to get the better of him at The Open on Friday as he angrily reacted to a double-bogey with a foul-mouthed outburst, then proceeded to snap his own club a few holes later.

Tempers boiled over as the Briton, who had high hopes for the championship at Royal St George’s, attempted to claw back an eight-shot gap to overnight leader Louis Oosthuizen. Hatton first gestured rudely in the direction of the crowd, then, after finally sinking his putt, pointed his club towards the spectators while muttering obscenities in the same direction.

Hatton explained afterwards that he was fuming at the fringe of the green as he didn’t have a shot, which resulted in the mis-read, and that his fury was aimed at no one in particular.

Hatton had shot two-over-par in his first round on Thursday, but had secured birdies on the 9th and 10th holes. With eight holes left of his second round, he was sat on one-over-par, on the cut line, when he hit the double-bogey to fall back to three-over-par.

It was unclear what had prompted Hatton’s anger, but as he turned away towards his caddy he muttered towards the spectators “absolute f****** b*******”.

He then snapped his gap wedge in half on the 18th hole after a wayward shot, stamping down on the club to ensure it would not be used again.

The otherwise good-natured Hatton has a habit of losing his rag when his form dips. Earlier this year he appeared in a video with Tommy Fleetwood which mocked his temper. The group therapy session for European tour hotheads also included Henrik Stenson, Eddie Pepperell, Matt Wallace and Ian Poulter.

Hatton and his playing partners this week have been beset by trouble. Phil Mickelson also shot ten-over-par on Thursday, which was his worst ever start to a major championship.

Hatton’s behaviour on the course has not been to the amusement of everyone, however. In March, Gary Evans branded Hatton’s behaviour an “absolute disgrace” after the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play. That was after Hatton was filmed taking an angry swipe at the golf course and throwing a club. Sky Sports Golf commentators have also previously had to apologise for his bad language.

Former European Tour pro Evans, a long-time critic of Hatton, had tweeted that “he wouldn’t have lasted five mins on Tour back in the 90s because someone would have knocked him out by now!”