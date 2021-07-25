Typhoon In-fa makes landfall in China after record flooding – CNN

Chinese commercial hub Shanghai and neighboring coastal regions canceled all flights, slowed or suspended subway trains and shuttered businesses as Typhoon In-fa made landfall on Sunday.

The typhoon landed in the Putuo district of the city of Zhoushan, a major port in the east coast province of Zhejiang, at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, state broadcaster CCTV said, citing the China Meteorological Administration.

The storm hit as central China is still reeling from record flooding that killed at least 58, cut off power and forced the relocation of more than 1 million people.

“We will make every effort to ensure the safety of people’s lives and property, and do everything to minimize disaster losses, and strive to achieve the goal of no deaths and few injuries and economic losses,” said Yuan Jiajun, the Zhejiang province Communist Party secretary, during an inspection of preparations on Saturday, official media reported.

The Meteorological Administration earlier said the typhoon was moving at a speed of 15 kph (9 mph).