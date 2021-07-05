Tylor Megill gets nod as Mets host first-place Brewers on SNY at 7:10 p.m.

Tylor Megill pitching in Mets home uniform

The Mets (43-37, first in NL East) are back at it against the Brewers (51-34, first in NL Central) on Monday at 7:10 p.m. at Citi Field on SNY.

Mets Notes

After failing to break five runs in eight straight games before this weekend, the Mets broke out against the Yankees for eight runs on Saturday and 10 runs in a seven-inning game on Sunday. They’re off to a 2-2 start in July.

One of the stars of the weekend for the Mets was Dominic Smith, who enters tonight with three home runs, seven hits and a 1.596 OPS in his last four games. He might even be turning back into his 2020 form.

Another hot bat for the Mets is Pete Alonso, who hit two home runs on July 4 against the Yankees. Whether he can find his power stroke at home, though, is the real question. Of his 15 homers in 2021, 14 have come on the road — even if the two on Sunday did happen in New York City.



STREAM THE METS LIVE

Away Team Home Team Luis Urias, 3B Brandon Nimmo, CF Christian Yelich, LF Francisco Lindor, SS Willy Adames, SS Dominic Smith, LF Omar Narvaez, C Pete Alonso, 1B Tyrone Taylor, RF Jeff McNeil, 2B Jace Peterson, 2B Michael Conforto, RF Keston Hiura, 1B Jonathan Villar, 3B Jackie Bradley Jr., CF James McCann, C Brandon Woodruff, P Tylor Megill, P

Who is starting for the Mets?

RHP Tylor Megill, who is making his third start of 2021 and his career. He has a 4.82 ERA in 9.1 innings on the season.

His last outing against the Braves saw three earned runs on five hits and two walks (one homer) over five innings.

Who is starting for the Brewers?

Brandon Woodruff, who has a 1.87 ERA with seven wins in 2021, and might be the Cy Young Award favorite if not for Jacob deGrom.

Upcoming schedule

The Mets and Brewers will play again on Tuesday at 7:10 p.m. on SNY.

DeGrom (7-2, 0.95 ERA) will go for the Mets against Brett Anderson (2-5, 4.69 ERA).