Tyler, the Creator’s Call Me if You Get Lost Hits Billboard No. 1 – Pitchfork

Tyler, the Creator has scored his second No. 1 record this week, with Call Me If You Get Lost debuting at the top of the Billboard 200. It unseated Olivia Rodrigo’s SOUR, which had occupied the top slot for two weeks. Tyler’s livestreamed show at Brooklyn’s Music Hall of Williamsburg celebrating the release is also now archived on YouTube, check that out below.

Tyler released Call Me If You Get Lost at the end of June after a few weeks of teasing that included billboards, a single, a skit, and a music video. He performed “Lumberjack” at the BET Awards before releasing another new music video for “Corso” last week. Tyler landed his first No. 1 LP with Igor in 2019.

Read “5 Takeaways From Tyler, the Creator’s New Album Call Me If You Get Lost” on the Pitch.

