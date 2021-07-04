Tyler, the Creator’s ‘Call Me If You Get Lost’ Debuts at No. 1 on Billboard 200 Albums Chart – Billboard

The new July 10, 2021-dated chart (where Call Me debuts to No. 1) will be posted in full on Billboard‘s website on Wednesday, July 7 (one day later than normal, owed to the post-July 4 Monday holiday in the U.S. on July 5). For all chart news, follow @billboard and @billboardcharts on both Twitter and Instagram.
Of Call Me If You Get Lost’s 169,000 equivalent album units earned in the tracking week ending July 1, SEA units comprise 114,000 (equaling 152.96 million on-demand streams of the album’s tracks), album sales comprise 55,000 (largely from deluxe box sets sold exclusively via the artist’s webstore) and TEA units comprise less than 1,000.
Call Me was released on June 25 as a 15-track standard digital download album, as well as in a 16-track deluxe digital and a streaming edition with one bonus track (“Safari”). The 16-track physical edition of the album, on CD and cassette, added a different bonus cut (“Fishtail”). Of Call Me’s total album sales for the week, 40,000 were CDs, 10,000 were cassettes and 5,000 were digital downloads. A vinyl LP release has yet to be announced.
The CD and cassette were exclusively sold via the artist’s webstore and sold out within a day. They were available a la carte, as well as in four limited edition deluxe box sets that sold for $25 each. (The box sets included either a CD, shirt and poster or a cassette, shirt and poster.) It has not been announced if any further CDs, cassettes or box sets will be manufactured, nor if they will become available to any other retailers.
While Call Me’s sales were sturdy, it’s worth noting that the album would have still arrived at No. 1 without any sales thanks to its solid streaming figures. It tallied 114,000 SEA units — which would have been enough to make it No. 1 by about 5,000 units over the No. 2 title of the week, Doja Cat’s new studio album, Planet Her.
Planet Her debuts at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 with 109,000 equivalent album units earned. It’s the singer-rapper’s best week in terms of units earned, and highest charting effort yet, surpassing the No. 9 peak of her last release, and lone prior top 10, Hot Pink. The new album boasts the top five-charting Billboard Hot 100 hit “Kiss Me More,” featuring SZA, as well as guest turns from The Weeknd and Ariana Grande.
Of Planet Her’s starting sum of 109,000 units, SEA units comprise 96,000 (equaling 132 million on-demand streams of the album’s tracks), album sales comprise 10,000 and TEA units comprise 3,000.
Planet Her was initially released as a 14-track standard album on June 25. A deluxe digital and streaming edition followed on June 27, adding five additional tracks. Of the album’s 10,000 sold for the week, 6,000 were via digital download and 4,000 came via CD. (The CD had a limited pressing and was only available via Doja Cat’s webstore.)
A quartet of former No. 1s follows on the Billboard 200: Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour (falling 1-3 with 93,000 equivalent album units earned; down 11%), Lil Baby and Lil Durk’s The Voice of the Heroes (3-4 with 52,000 units; down 9%), Polo G’s Hall of Fame (2-5 with 49,000 units; down 27%) and Morgan Wallen’s Dangerous: The Double Album (5-6 with 47,000 units; down 3%).
Migos’ Culture III descends 4-7 with 37,000 equivalent album units earned (down 31%), Bo Burnham’s Inside (The Songs) rises 9-8 with 32,000 units (up 4%), and Dua Lipa’s Future Nostalgia dips 7-9 with 31,000 units (down less than 1%).
Justin Bieber’s Justice returns to the top 10, with a 14-10 hike, thanks to its vinyl release on June 25. The former No. 1 earned 30,000 units for the week (up 20%), with album sales comprising 7,000 of that sum (up 618%), of which vinyl LP sales equaled 6,000.