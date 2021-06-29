Tyler The Creator issues an apology to Selena Gomez in his song ‘Manifesto’ from new album – Republic World

Tyler The Creator might be trying to mend his ways, especially with singer Selena Gomez. The rapper, who is known for his controversial lyrics which tend to be homophobic, derogatory and condoning violence against women has recently taken a more changed approach. He has apologised for his comments on Selena Gomez in his latest track, Manifesto, from his album, Call Me If You Get Lost.

Tyler’s explicit tweets about Selena Gomez dating Justin Bieber

In 2010, the rapper had tweeted his feelings about Justin Bieber dating Selena Gomez and expressed some sexual fantasies in his tweets. The rapper had once in an interview also revealed that he’s really good friends with Justin Bieber and that Selena Gomez does not like him because of it. But now it seems that Tyler wants to fix his relationship with Gomez as in his latest track, he says, “I was a teener, tweetin’ Selena crazy ****, Didn’t wanna offend her, apologize when I seen her, Back when I was tryna **** Bieber, Just-in.”

Selena is yet to comment on this public apology as of now. But, Tyler’s album, Call Me If You Get Lost has been garnering a lot of praises as the rapper is said to have gone back to his roots and created an album that he shines in. His last album, IGOR was a huge hit and won him a Grammy award as well. This time around, Tyler is said to have gone back to his original style of rap and music for his newest album which comes two years after IGOR.

More Selena Gomez news

Bieber and Gomez had an on and off romance but finally ended things in 2018 after first sparking rumours of a relationship in 2011. Justin went on to marry model Hailey Baldwin.

In other Selena Gomez news, the singer-actor is working on several projects. She will be making her beauty brand, Rare Beauty international this year. Along with that, the singer will be coming out with her first Spanish EP and she will also be seen in Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building in which she will star along with Steve Martin and Martin Short. This will mark Gomez’s first acting stint after several years.

IMAGE: TYLER, SELENA GOMEZ’S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.