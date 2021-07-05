Tyler, the Creator ‘Call Me If You Get Lost’ No. 1 Billboard 200 Debut | HYPEBEAST – HYPEBEAST

Tyler, the Creator is opening this week’s Billboard 200 at No. 1 with CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST.

The new album earned a total of 169,000 equivalent album units, including 114,000 streaming equivalent units (152.96 million on-demand streams of the tracks), 55,000 in album sales (mostly from the deluxe box sets) and under 1,000 in track equivalent album units. CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST officially marks Tyler’s sixth top 10 entry and second No. 1, after IGOR surpassed DJ Khaled‘s Father of Asahd in 2019.

Another new debut on this week’s chart is Doja Cat, as Planet Her opens at No. 2 with 109,000 equivalent album units — a career best. Of that number, the record earned 96,000 streaming equivalent album units (132 million on-demand streams of the tracks) 10,000 in album sales and 3,000 in track equivalent album units.

Elsewhere on the chart are Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Baby and Lil Durk and Polo G at Nos. 3, 4 and 5 respectively. The bottom half of this week’s top 10 is comprised of records from Morgan Wallen, Migos, Bo Burnham, Dua Lipa and Justin Bieber.

