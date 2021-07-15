Home SPORTS Ty Simpson talks Nick Saban and Bill O’Brien
Ty Simpson talks Nick Saban and Bill O’Brien

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
Kyle Henderson

BamaInsider

Managing Editor

Since 2006 Kyle Henderson has worked within the Rivals.com network. Email him with questions to Kyle@BamaInsider.com

Kyle Henderson of BamaInsider.com goes one-on-one with Alabama quarterback commit Ty Simpson ahead of Simpson’s senior season. Simpson talks about his relationship with Nick Saban and Bill O’Brien and also talks about Alabama’s class of 2022 recruiting class.

