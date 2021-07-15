ty-simpson-talks-nick-saban-and-bill-o’brien

{{ timeAgo(‘2021-07-15 18:02:42 -0500’) }}
football
Kyle Henderson
Kyle Henderson of BamaInsider.com goes one-on-one with Alabama quarterback commit Ty Simpson ahead of Simpson’s senior season. Simpson talks about his relationship with Nick Saban and Bill O’Brien and also talks about Alabama’s class of 2022 recruiting class.
