two-‘yahoo-boys’-sentenced-to-jail-in-benin

Two internet fraudsters, Noah Omoregbe (a.k.a Frank Mark) and Destiny Efewengbe (known as William Scot ) on Wednesday were tried before Justice Efe Ikponmwonba of the Edo State High Court sitting in Benin City, Edo State.

The suspects were arraigned on one count charge each of personation and intent to defraud contrary to section 484 of the Criminal Code Law Cap 48 Laws of defunct Bendel State of Nigeria (as applicable in Edo State) 1976 which is punishable under the same Law.

The charge against Efewengbe reads: “that you Destiny Efewengbe known as William on the 7th day of May, 2021 at Ugbor Area, Benin state, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court did with intent to defraud falsely represented yourself as one William Scot (a white man ) and sent scam messages to one Yaun through your iPhone 11 pro Max with IMEI No: 353926104836894 with intent to obtain money from her and thereby committed an offence contrary to section 484 of the Criminal Code Law Cap 48, Laws of Edo state 1976 and punishable under the same Law.”

The defendants pleaded guilty to the charges.

In view of their pleas, prosecution counsel, Ibrahim Mohammed asked the court to convict and sentence the defendants accordingly.

However, the defence counsel, Pascal Ugbome, begged the court to temper justice with mercy and honour the plea bargain agreement between his clients and the prosecution.

Justice Ikponmwonba, in his ruling, sentenced Omoregbe to 2 years imprisonment with an option of fine of Two Hundred Thousand Naira ( N 200,000 ), while Efewengbe ( a.k.a William Scott ) was sentenced to 6 months imprisonment with an option of Two Hundred Thousand Naira ( N200,000) as fine.

Justice Ikponwonba also ordered that the items recovered from the defendants during the investigation be forfeited to the Federal Government of Nigeria.