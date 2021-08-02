Two U.S. Companies Seek Continued Tariffs on Imported Solar Panels

WASHINGTON—Two small U.S. solar companies plan to petition the government to extend tariffs on solar cell and panel imports, reigniting a fight that has split the industry—and one that could force the White House to choose sides.

Auxin Solar Inc., a San Jose, Calif., solar panel manufacturer, and Suniva Inc., which owns an idled solar cell factory in Norcross, Ga., plan to ask the U.S. International Trade Commission on Monday to extend the solar tariffs for four years, said Mamun Rashid, Auxin’s chief executive officer.

The 18% tariffs were imposed in 2018, and are set to expire next year. They largely affect imports from Chinese-owned companies. China is the world’s largest producer of solar cells and panels used to generate electricity, although it has moved some of its production to elsewhere in Asia to avoid U.S. tariffs.

The companies say extending the tariffs is necessary to “secure America’s solar energy independence” and to “rid the solar supply chain of injurious and unfair trade practices” that hurt American workers, according to a copy of the petition.

“It’s a national-security concern,” Mr. Rashid said.