Two terrorists attempting to infiltrate Army camp in J&K killed; 3 soldiers martyred

NEW DELHI: Two soldiers lost their lives in a gunfight when two terrorists tried to enter an Army camp in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district on Thursday morning.

“Terrorists tried to cross the fence of

Army camp at Pargal

. Sentry challenged and exchange of fire took place,” Mukesh Singh, additional director general of police (ADGP), said.

Both the terrorists attempting to infiltrate the army company operating base in Pargal of J&K’s Darhal area in Rajouri have been killed, Singh said, adding that at least three soldiers have suffered injuries.

According to Army officials, one officer is also among the injured Army personnel in the terrorist attack and has been rushed for medical treatment. “16 Corps Commander Lt Gen Manjinder Singh is constantly monitoring the situation on the ground. The area is being sanitised,” the official said.

Security officials have cordoned off the area and additional parties have been dispatched to the location.

The attack comes days ahead of the celebration of the 75th Independence Day.

– With agency inputs

