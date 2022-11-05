Home POLITICS Two suspected ritualists nabbed, police begin investigation
Two suspected ritualists nabbed, police begin investigation

by News
3 views
The Osun State Police Command on Friday said its operatives arrested two suspected ritualists caught with items believed to be human hair and flesh.

A statement by the command spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola, said the suspects, Ojo Gbadebo and Babatunde Hamsat, were caught around Oke Ona, a community along Iwaraja/Erimo road.

Giving further details of how the suspects were arrested, Opalola said at about 9.30am on Thursday, there was a distress call from Oke Ana, by residents who said they perceived offensive odour from the bush.

The statement read in parts, “This prompted the police, led by the DPO Ijebu Jesa Division to comb the bush where two suspects; Ojo Gbadebo and Babatunde Hamsat (both males) were arrested.

“Upon the arrest of the suspects, human hair and some human flesh full of maggots were discovered in a bag which one of them, Hamsat, was carrying; Both the suspects and the exhibits are presently at the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for discreet investigation.”

