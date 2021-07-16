two-suspected-oil-thieves-arrested-in-delta

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Delta Command, has arrested two suspects for being in possession of illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil (AGO).

The state Commandant of the Corps, Mr Iskilu Akinsanya, disclosed this to newsmen on Friday in Asaba.

He said the suspects were arrested on Sunday by the A ti-vanda Unit of the command in Agbor, along the Agbor-Benin expressway, following a tip-of.

The commandant said the suspects were arrested with 45,000 litre capacity truck with registration number SEY 930 XA loaded with illegally refined AGO.

Akinsanya restated the readiness of the command to fight crude oil theft, pipeline vandalism and other crimes in the state to a standstill.

He said the suspects would be charged to court when investigations were concluded.