two-suspected-hoodlums-arrested-by-nscdc-in-ilorin

Operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Kwara Statee Command, have arrested two suspected thieves at Odota area of Ilorin, on the suspicion of being members of a gang terrorising the area.

Spokesman of the command, Babawale Zaid Afolabi, in a statement in Ilorin on Saturday, said ” On Saturday, 03/07/2021, our operation Harmony tactical team on patrol, picked up two suspected hoodlums at Odota area of Ilorin, the state capital.

” The two suspects are Sadam Mudam (25) and Nasiru Hammed (22).

According to the corps spokesman, the NSCDC patrol team, was acting on a tip off when they stormed the hideout of the hoodlums who allegedly have been doing disturbing the peace of residents of the neighbourhood.”

He said “there have been complaints from the neighbourhood about the nefarious activities of the suspected boys who allegedly have been robbing people of their phones and money.

“There were many in their hideouts when we stormed the place.

“But some ran away while two that were apprehended have been taken to our state command for further action,” the statement added.

Items recovered from the hoodlums included, mobile phones, two transistor radios, rechargeable lamps, one knife and some wraps of Indian Hemp.

The defence corps commandant, has ordered quick manhunt of the members of the gang still at large.