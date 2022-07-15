two-soldiers-killed-in-poonch-fratricide,-probe-ordered

JAMMU: Two soldiers were killed and another two injured in a case of fratricide in a Territorial

Army

battalion based at Surankote in J&K’s Poonch district on Friday morning. The crime took place at 5.30am when one jawan fired at three other soldiers and later killed himself with his service rifle.

The accused, identified as

Naik Imtiaz Ahmed

, shot at his fellow soldiers — Sepoy Ibrar Ahmed,

Sepoy Makan

Singh, and

Naik Khalil Ahmed

— and then turned the gun on himself at 156 Territorial Army battalion premises in Surankote.

Sepoy Ibrar Ahmed

died on the spot while Sepoy Makan Singh and Naik Khalil Ahmed were injured.

“On hearing the gunshots, other troopers rushed to the spot and found four men lying in a pool of blood. They immediately reported the matter to higher authorities and shifted the injured to a nearby health facility,” a security source said. The accused later succumbed to his injuries.

Police have registered a case vide FIR No 209/2022 u/s 302, 307, 30 (Arms Act) against Imtiaz Ahmed even as the Army ordered a probe into the fratricide.

