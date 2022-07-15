Home WORLD NEWS Two soldiers killed in Poonch fratricide, probe ordered
WORLD NEWSWorld News Asia

Two soldiers killed in Poonch fratricide, probe ordered

by News
0 views
two-soldiers-killed-in-poonch-fratricide,-probe-ordered

JAMMU: Two soldiers were killed and another two injured in a case of fratricide in a Territorial

Army

battalion based at Surankote in J&K’s Poonch district on Friday morning. The crime took place at 5.30am when one jawan fired at three other soldiers and later killed himself with his service rifle.

The accused, identified as

Naik Imtiaz Ahmed

, shot at his fellow soldiers — Sepoy Ibrar Ahmed,

Sepoy Makan

Singh, and

Naik Khalil Ahmed

— and then turned the gun on himself at 156 Territorial Army battalion premises in Surankote.

Sepoy Ibrar Ahmed

died on the spot while Sepoy Makan Singh and Naik Khalil Ahmed were injured.

“On hearing the gunshots, other troopers rushed to the spot and found four men lying in a pool of blood. They immediately reported the matter to higher authorities and shifted the injured to a nearby health facility,” a security source said. The accused later succumbed to his injuries.

Police have registered a case vide FIR No 209/2022 u/s 302, 307, 30 (Arms Act) against Imtiaz Ahmed even as the Army ordered a probe into the fratricide.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Idol found damaged in Doda, FIR registered

Miscreants unhappy with Jammu and Kashmir peace: LG...

Rubaiya Sayeed identifies Yasin Malik as her abductors

Creation of a separate Air Defence Command may...

Central Vista: DEC Infrastructure emerges as lowest bidder...

Putin orders shake-up at Russia’s space agency Roscosmos

EU proposes new sanctions on Russian gold exports

US, Russian space agencies sign deal to share...

US police shot Jayland Walker more than 40...

Ukraine’s military in push to develop high-tech ‘Army...

Leave a Reply