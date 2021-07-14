The Nigerian Army has confirmed that it lost two soldiers after operatives of the Indigenous People of Biafra’s militant arm, Eastern Security Network, attacked its location at Iggah and Asaba Checkpoint in Enugu State.

The army stated that the troops had been deployed to checkmate the activities of gunmen at Adani community of Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area of Enugu State, on Tuesday when they came under the attack of the ESN.







The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig Gen Onyema Nwachukwu, said in a release, said, “Nigerian Army troops deployed to checkmate the activities of gunmen at Adani community of Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area of Enugu State, yesterday 13 July 2021, repelled Eastern Security Network (ESN) gun attack on troops’ location at Iggah/Asaba checkpoint.

“Sadly, during the fire fight that ensued, two soldiers paid the supreme price. Troops are currently on the trail of the criminals.

“We assure the general public of our commitment to provide adequate security in the general area in collaboration with other security agencies. We also urge members of the public to complement the effort of the security agencies by remaining law abiding and provide useful information on the fleeing gunmen.”