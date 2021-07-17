two-royse-city-players-make-5a-all-state-softball-team

Jul. 17—Royse City outfielder Cassidi Mullen and pitcher Brooke Johnson, who shared most valuable player honors in District 13-5A, have also earned all-state honors.
Mullen was named to the Texas Sports Writers Association’s all-state second team in Class 5A. Mullen batted .617 for the 28-4 Lady Bulldogs with two home runs, six triples, 13 doubles and 38 runs batted in. She stole 47 bases without being thrown out and scored 59 runs. She has signed to play at UT Tyler.
Johnson made the third team. The Henderson State (Ark.) signee went 20-4 for the season with a 1.17 earned run average. She struck out 164 in 136 2/3 innings. Johnson also batted .494 with seven home runs, 15 doubles and 47 runs batted in.
Royse City won district, bi-district and area titles.
Aaron Fuller, who coached Barbers Hill to the state title, earned the 5A coach of the year award.
The player of the year honor went to Barbers Hill pitcher Sophia Simpson, who went 21-0 with a 0.17 ERA. Simpson struck out 271 in 119 2/3 innings and has signed to play at the University of Texas.
TSWA All-State Softball Team
CLASS 5A
COACH OF THE YEAR: Aaron Fuller, Barbers Hill
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Sophia Simpson, Barbers Hill
FIRST TEAM
Pitcher: Sophia Simpson, Barbers Hill, S.J. Geurin, Leander, Samantha Landry, Barbers Hill
Catcher: Jordan Taylor, Arlington Heights
First base: Ava Brown, Lake Creek
Second base: Makyla Kelly, Red Oak
Shortstop: Brianna Evans, Red Oak
Third base: Rhea-Ann Avalos, CC Carroll
Outfield: Baylea Brandon, Leander, Kramer Eschete, Brenham, Delaney Dunham, Barbers Hill
Utility: Aiyana Coleman, A&M Consolidated
DP/Flex: Reggie Santivanez, Brownsville Veterans Memorial
SECOND TEAM
Pitcher: Maddie Melton, Hallsville, Vanessa Quirogo, CC Carroll, Emily Kennedy, Lake Creek
Catcher: Emily Berryhill, Leander Glenn
First base: Olivia Prinz, Georgetown
Second base: Braylin Pannill, Georgetown
Shortstop: Macy Graf, Aledo
Third base: Vanessa Hollingsworth, Forney
Outfield: Jensen Vienne, Huntsville, Cassidi Mullen, Royse City, Marissa Powell, Aledo
Utility: Riley Flores, Lubbock Coronado
THIRD TEAM
Pitcher: Crimson Bryant, Sulphur Springs, Brooke Johnson, Royse City, Toni Tamborello, Magnolia West
Catcher: Sara Houston, Hallsville
First base: Riley Bennett, Manvel
Second base: Makenna Sandoval, Lubbock Monterey
Shortstop: Isa Torres, Georgetown
Third base: Madysen Boutwell, Aledo
Outfield: Kaitlyn Dutton, Barbers Hill, Sydney Harvey, Victoria West, Kylie Woods, Huntsville
Utility: Blake Holtorf, Boerne Champion
HONORABLE MENTION
Pitcher: Della Jasinski, Brenham, Hannah Blincoe, Georgetown, Cambree Creager, Georgetown, Alexis James, Victoria West, Rileigh Harris, Leander Glenn, Abigail Young, Northwest, Ashlinn Hamilton, Denison, Kayleigh Smith, Aledo, Kylee Lehman, Huntsville
Catcher: Brinly Burke, Corsicana, Marley Neises, Lenader, Shelby Nelson, Lake Dallas, Kylie Grisham, Huntsville, Kylie McCown, Jacksonville, Ryan Trevino, Austin Crockett, Isabella Perez, Flour Bluff, Kennedy Miller, Georgetown
First base: Destanie Salinaz, Lubbock Coronado, Lauren Tetreault, Leander
Second base: Avery Taylor, Whitehouse, Haley Carmona, New Braunfels Canyon, Caelee Clark, Lake Creek, Reagan Duty, Barbers Hill
Shortstop: Carson Zachary, Mount Pleasant, Kenley Strange, Huntsville, Alexis Lusk, Lubbock Monterey, Linzee Leal, Carroll, Jordan Jacobs, Arlington Heights, Katarina Zarate, Victoria West, Sophie Campbell, Flour Bluff, Margaret Truelove, Marshall, Kammie Walker, Hallsville
Third base: Dakota Farmer, Leander Glenn, Madelyn Lopez, Lake Creek, Zioman Jasso, McAllen Rowe, Anahi Ramirez, Hallsville, Sydney Salinas, Flour Bluff, Kaylee Hornberger, Barbers Hill
Outfield: Meagan Lee, Leander, Keyannah Chavez, Leander Glenn, Taysia Tate, Leander Glenn, Claire Sisco, A&M Consolidated, Danyelle Molina, Hallsville, Jalissa Alvarez, Mount Pleasant, Kelsey Valo, Brewer, Catherine Kuhn, New Braunfels Canyon, Vivian Jimenez, El Paso Ysleta, Grace Abercrombie, Jacksonville, Katie Jones, Whitehouse
Utility: Nahomi Garcia, Brownsville Veterans Memorial, Jessa McDonald, Arlington Heights, Asija Canady, Jacksonville, Anissa Rodriguez, Brownsville Veterans Memorial