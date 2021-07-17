two-royse-city-players-make-5a-all-state-softball-team

Jul. 17—Royse City outfielder Cassidi Mullen and pitcher Brooke Johnson, who shared most valuable player honors in District 13-5A, have also earned all-state honors.

Mullen was named to the Texas Sports Writers Association’s all-state second team in Class 5A. Mullen batted .617 for the 28-4 Lady Bulldogs with two home runs, six triples, 13 doubles and 38 runs batted in. She stole 47 bases without being thrown out and scored 59 runs. She has signed to play at UT Tyler.

Johnson made the third team. The Henderson State (Ark.) signee went 20-4 for the season with a 1.17 earned run average. She struck out 164 in 136 2/3 innings. Johnson also batted .494 with seven home runs, 15 doubles and 47 runs batted in.

Royse City won district, bi-district and area titles.

Aaron Fuller, who coached Barbers Hill to the state title, earned the 5A coach of the year award.

The player of the year honor went to Barbers Hill pitcher Sophia Simpson, who went 21-0 with a 0.17 ERA. Simpson struck out 271 in 119 2/3 innings and has signed to play at the University of Texas.

TSWA All-State Softball Team

CLASS 5A

COACH OF THE YEAR: Aaron Fuller, Barbers Hill

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Sophia Simpson, Barbers Hill

FIRST TEAM

Pitcher: Sophia Simpson, Barbers Hill, S.J. Geurin, Leander, Samantha Landry, Barbers Hill

Catcher: Jordan Taylor, Arlington Heights

First base: Ava Brown, Lake Creek

Second base: Makyla Kelly, Red Oak

Shortstop: Brianna Evans, Red Oak

Third base: Rhea-Ann Avalos, CC Carroll

Outfield: Baylea Brandon, Leander, Kramer Eschete, Brenham, Delaney Dunham, Barbers Hill

Utility: Aiyana Coleman, A&M Consolidated

DP/Flex: Reggie Santivanez, Brownsville Veterans Memorial

SECOND TEAM

Pitcher: Maddie Melton, Hallsville, Vanessa Quirogo, CC Carroll, Emily Kennedy, Lake Creek

Catcher: Emily Berryhill, Leander Glenn

First base: Olivia Prinz, Georgetown

Second base: Braylin Pannill, Georgetown

Shortstop: Macy Graf, Aledo

Third base: Vanessa Hollingsworth, Forney

Outfield: Jensen Vienne, Huntsville, Cassidi Mullen, Royse City, Marissa Powell, Aledo

Utility: Riley Flores, Lubbock Coronado

THIRD TEAM

Pitcher: Crimson Bryant, Sulphur Springs, Brooke Johnson, Royse City, Toni Tamborello, Magnolia West

Catcher: Sara Houston, Hallsville

First base: Riley Bennett, Manvel

Second base: Makenna Sandoval, Lubbock Monterey

Shortstop: Isa Torres, Georgetown

Third base: Madysen Boutwell, Aledo

Outfield: Kaitlyn Dutton, Barbers Hill, Sydney Harvey, Victoria West, Kylie Woods, Huntsville

Utility: Blake Holtorf, Boerne Champion

HONORABLE MENTION

Pitcher: Della Jasinski, Brenham, Hannah Blincoe, Georgetown, Cambree Creager, Georgetown, Alexis James, Victoria West, Rileigh Harris, Leander Glenn, Abigail Young, Northwest, Ashlinn Hamilton, Denison, Kayleigh Smith, Aledo, Kylee Lehman, Huntsville

Catcher: Brinly Burke, Corsicana, Marley Neises, Lenader, Shelby Nelson, Lake Dallas, Kylie Grisham, Huntsville, Kylie McCown, Jacksonville, Ryan Trevino, Austin Crockett, Isabella Perez, Flour Bluff, Kennedy Miller, Georgetown

First base: Destanie Salinaz, Lubbock Coronado, Lauren Tetreault, Leander

Second base: Avery Taylor, Whitehouse, Haley Carmona, New Braunfels Canyon, Caelee Clark, Lake Creek, Reagan Duty, Barbers Hill

Shortstop: Carson Zachary, Mount Pleasant, Kenley Strange, Huntsville, Alexis Lusk, Lubbock Monterey, Linzee Leal, Carroll, Jordan Jacobs, Arlington Heights, Katarina Zarate, Victoria West, Sophie Campbell, Flour Bluff, Margaret Truelove, Marshall, Kammie Walker, Hallsville

Third base: Dakota Farmer, Leander Glenn, Madelyn Lopez, Lake Creek, Zioman Jasso, McAllen Rowe, Anahi Ramirez, Hallsville, Sydney Salinas, Flour Bluff, Kaylee Hornberger, Barbers Hill

Outfield: Meagan Lee, Leander, Keyannah Chavez, Leander Glenn, Taysia Tate, Leander Glenn, Claire Sisco, A&M Consolidated, Danyelle Molina, Hallsville, Jalissa Alvarez, Mount Pleasant, Kelsey Valo, Brewer, Catherine Kuhn, New Braunfels Canyon, Vivian Jimenez, El Paso Ysleta, Grace Abercrombie, Jacksonville, Katie Jones, Whitehouse

Utility: Nahomi Garcia, Brownsville Veterans Memorial, Jessa McDonald, Arlington Heights, Asija Canady, Jacksonville, Anissa Rodriguez, Brownsville Veterans Memorial