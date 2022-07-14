two-passengers-killed-as-police-escorts-attached-to-vip-allegedly-open-fire-on-tricycle-after-rider-tried-to-overtake-convoy-in-delta

Two tricycle passengers have died after police escorts attached to a VIP allegedly opened fire on them because the rider overtook their convoy.

The incident reportedly took place around 7:30pm on Saturday, July 12, at Ugbolokposo in Effurun, Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State.

An eyewitness who spoke to Nigerian Tribune said the tricycle rider was trying to overtake the convoy when the policemen opened fire on the occupants, killing two passengers on the spot while the rider sustained gunshot wounds.

One of the victim is said to be a ticket collector at Ugbolokposu Junction named Apepe while the second victim was a meat seller at Effurun Market simply identified as Charlie.

Following the disheartening incident, angry keke riders and youths in the community stormed the Ebrumede Police Station and threatened to set it ablaze. They had a major clash before things calmed down.

Confirming the incident, Spokesperson of the State Police Command, DSP Bright Edafe, said they’ve launched an investigation to discover the identity of the police officers involved.

“I can’t confirm the entire report. However, yes, we got the report that a yet-to-be-identified convoy around the community had an argument with the Keke, and one of the security operatives shot at the Keke killing two persons. Investigation is on to unravel the identity of the people who did this dastardly act,” he vowed.

See a photo of the deceased below,