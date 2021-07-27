Two New Games Coming to Apple Arcade, Including Gameloft’s Racing Classic ‘Asphalt 8: Airborne’ – MacRumors

Apple today announced two games that are coming soon to Apple Arcade, including the classic racing game “Asphalt 8: Airborne” from Gameloft and a new Zelda-inspired roleplaying game “Baldo” from Italian game studio NAPS team.

Originally released on the App Store in 2013, “Asphalt 8: Airborne” is coming to Apple Arcade, but no specific release date has been announced. The popular racing game features more than 240 real cars to select from automakers and brands such as Ferrari, Ducati, Lamborghini, McLaren, Bugatti, Mercedes, Audi, Ford, and Chevrolet.



“Baldo” is described as an action-adventure roleplaying game with puzzles, exploration, and combat, all set in a hand-drawn open world. Players will embark on a journey into a magical land full of mysteries to discover as they complete the main story quest and many side quests. The game will be available on Apple Arcade starting Friday, August 27.



Another racing game “Detonation Racing” launches on Apple Arcade this Friday, with players having to navigate an environment rigged to blow up, collapse, and burst into flames at the least convenient moments. The game hails from Electric Square, the creators of another popular racing game “Forza Street” and the “Hot Wheels id” racing system.

Priced at $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year, Apple Arcade provides access to a catalog of around 200 games without ads or in-app purchases across the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV, with additional titles added periodically.