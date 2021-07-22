two-ndlea-witnesses-testify-against-former-lcda-boss,-ashekun

Two officials of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have testified against a former Vice Chairman of Lagos Island East Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Mr Sakiru Kehinde Ashekun.

The former council chief was charged with trafficking a kilogram of cocaine.

The two officials, Anebi Ajihma and Okwunjor Augustine, the agency’s forensic expert, and exhibits keeper testified before Justice Ayokunle Faji of the Federal High Court in Lagos.

At the resumed hearing of the case today, the two witnesses while being led in evidence, narrated the roles they played in the arrest of the former Council Chief

While the Exhibits keeper, Okwunjor told the court how the seized drug was handed over to him for safekeeping, the Forensic Expert, Anebi, told the court how he carried out the scientific tests on the seized drug and confirmed the same

to be cocaine.

The two witnesses also tendered several documents, samples of the test drugs, and others that were admitted by the court as exhibits.

Upon admitting the exhibits, the court adjourned the case till September 21 and 24, for the cross-examination of the second witness and continuation of the defendant’s trial.

Cocaine in five pairs of slippers

The former Council Chief was earlier arraigned before the court on June 30, on a

one-count charge of unlawful exportation of the banned drug.

The offence according to the prosecutor, Mr. Abu Ibrahim, is contrary to and punishable under Section 11(b) of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency Act Cap N30, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

Though the defendant denied the allegation and pleaded not guilty, he was not granted bail, following strong submissions made by the prosecutor.

The trial judge instead made an order for accelerated hearing, while also order

ing that the defendant is remanded in the custody of the Nigerians Correctional Services (NCoS), till the determination of the charge against him.

Mr. Ashekun was arrested on May 7, 2021, during the outward clearance of passengers on a Virgin Atlantic Airlines flight from Lagos to London, Heathrow at the Departure Hall of the Murtala Muhammed International Aiport, Ikeja, Lagos.

He was alleged to have concealed the drug in some footwear.

The charge against the former Council Chief reads: “That you Asekun Sakiru Kehinde, Male, Adult, on or about the 7th May 2021 during the outward clearance of passengers on Virgin Atlantic Airlines flight from Lagos to London, Heathrow at the Departure Hall of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja,

Lagos without lawful authority exported 1.000 kilogramme of Cocaine, a Narcotic Drug and you thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 11(b) of the said National Drug Law Enforcement Agency Act Cap N30, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004”.