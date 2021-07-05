Two more bodies found in country club golf course shooting that killed Cobb man – WSB Atlanta

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County police are investigating a triple homicide at a country club Saturday afternoon.

Police say Pinetree Country Club employee Gene Siller was found with a gunshot wound to the head at the 10th hole.

Investigators also found a white Ram 3500 pick-up truck parked on the green. Two other bodies were found in the bed of the truck. Both had been shot.

One of the two bodies found in the truck’s bed was identified as Paul Pierson, the registered owner of the truck. The third victim has not yet been identified.

There is no word on whether or not Pierson and the third victim are connected to the country club.

The private course sits along McCollum Parkway near Kennesaw State University’s main campus.

The university sent out an alert out warning students about the shooting. They said the suspect is a Hispanic male wearing a white t-shirt, work pants and possibly a hat. He is 6′1′’ and weighs around 170 lbs.

The suspect has not yet been identified or located.

A GoFundMe has been set up to benefit Siller’s family. As of 6:30 p.m. Sunday evening, it had raised more than $112,000. If you’d like to donate to it, you can click here.

