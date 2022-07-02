two-months-after-joining-his-ancestors,-alaafin-wife-dies

Barely two months after joining his ancestors, the revered Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III, has lost one of his wives, Olori Kafayat Adeyemi to the cold hands of death.

Though details of her death is yet to be revealed but sources said the Olori died late Friday night.

Olori Kafayat Adeyemi, who was the fourth Olori of the late Oba Adeyemi III, was the mother of Prince Adebayo Adeyemi (D’Gov), who is the chairman of the Oyo State Local Government Pensions Board.

Before her demise, she was popularly known Iya Ibeji in Oyo Kingdom.