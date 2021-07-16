Two Men Were Charged With Planning An Attack On Democrats To Spark A “Movement” After Trump Lost The Election – BuzzFeed News

Two California men who authorities say amassed an arsenal of guns and pipe bombs were indicted Thursday over alleged plans to attack targets associated with Democrats.



Ian Benjamin Rogers, 45, of Napa, and Jarrod Copeland, 37, of Vallejo, were charged in federal court with conspiracy to destroy the Democratic headquarters in Sacramento with incendiary devices. Their targets allegedly also included the governor’s mansion and the San Francisco offices of Twitter and Facebook.

The men started planning attacks after former president Donald Trump’s lost the 2020 election by reaching out to an anti-government militia for help, investigators say in an indictment unsealed Thursday. Authorities believe both men are connected to the Three Percenters, a far-right militant group, whose members were involved in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

According to a detention memo for Copeland, the men also reached out for help from the Proud Boys, the violent neo-fascist group also with several members charged in the Capitol attack.

Rogers and Copeland apparently understood they would be considered domestic terrorists for carrying out the attacks, according to government documents filed in the case, but they hoped that attacks would spark a “movement” to overthrow the US government. In the detention memo, investigators say the men “talked about writing a manifesto (which it appears they never did) to explain their purpose.”

Their planning continued even after the Jan. 6 attack, with Rogers telling Copeland over an encrypted messaging app on Jan. 11, “I want to blow up a democrat building bad,” the indictment says.

While the case is not directly linked to the Capitol insurrection, it highlights federal law enforcement’s drive in the wake of the attack to combat domestic violent extremism, an issue that President Joe Biden, the Justice Department, and the Department of Homeland Security, has made a top priority.

FBI Special Agent in Charge Craig Fair said in a statement Thursday the agency’s “highest priority has remained preventing terrorist attacks before they occur, including homegrown plots from domestic violent extremists.”

Rogers, whose social media shows him to be an enthusiastic Trump supporter, has been in custody since his arrest on Jan. 15 and is being held on $5 million bail. The FBI arrested Copeland in Sacramento on Wednesday.

A search of Rogers’ home in January uncovered between 45 and 50 firearms, including at least three fully automatic weapons, thousands of rounds of ammunition, and five pipe bombs that were fully operational, investigators say. They also discovered a Three Percenters sticker and a “white privilege card.”