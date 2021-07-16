two-men-charged-with-conspiracy-in-alleged-scheme-to-attack-democratic-headquarters-in-sacramento

(CNN) Federal authorities have arrested two men in California who allegedly wanted to start a movement to overthrow the government and discussed blowing up the Democratic headquarters in Sacramento because of the 2020 election, according to a Justice Department press release.

The Justice Department apprehended one of the men who had amassed a large arsenal before the presidential inauguration on January 20 — which prosecutors believe was to be a key date in the planning of the attack.

Ian Benjamin Rogers, 45, of Napa, was arrested in mid-January, and Jarrod Copeland, 37, of Vallejo, was arrested this week, the Justice Department said. Both men have yet to be arraigned. Rogers’ attorney declined to comment, and it was not immediately clear if Copeland had a lawyer.

In January, Rogers had told Copeland, “I want to blow up a democrat building bad,” and Copeland responded in agreement, writing, “Plan attack.”

The pair discussed “war” after President Joe Biden’s inauguration, the Justice Department said.