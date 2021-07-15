two-large-hospitals-won’t-give-new-alzheimer’s-drug

A pair of large hospitals are declining to administer Biogen Inc.’s new Alzheimer’s treatment, Aduhelm, the latest rupture to emerge from the Food and Drug Administration’s controversial approval of the drug last month.

The Cleveland Clinic and Mount Sinai Health System in New York said they wouldn’t administer Aduhelm to patients amid a debate about the drug’s effectiveness and whether the FDA lowered its standards in approving the medicine.

The Cleveland Clinic won’t carry the drug in its pharmacy or provide infusions of it to patients following a review of available scientific evidence by a multidisciplinary panel of experts, a hospital spokeswoman said.

Cleveland Clinic doctors, the spokeswoman said, can still prescribe the medicine, but patients will have to receive their infusions at an outside facility.

Aduhelm is given with a monthly infusion, typically at an outpatient medical center. Biogen priced the drug at $56,000 a year, though one health researcher said it will probably cost more for a typical patient.