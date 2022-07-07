two-killed,-over-40-injured,-as-bus-falls-into-gorge-in-j&k

JAMMU: Two people were killed and over 40 passengers suffered injuries as a bus ferrying members of a marriage party plunged into a gorge in

Ramnagar

tehsil of

Udhampur

district of Jammu & Kashmir on Thursday.

Udhampur SSP

Vinod Kumar

said around 55 people were aboard in the bus when it skidded off the road and rolled down into a deep gorge at

Kiya

near

Gundia

in Ramnagar. Confirming that two people died on the spot, the

SSP

said out of the 40 injured seven were critically wounded. The injured were shifted to

Ramanagr

hospital from where the critically injured were shifted to Udhampur district hospital.

