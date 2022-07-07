two-killed,-over-40-injured,-as-bus-falls-into-gorge-in-j&k

JAMMU: Two people were killed and over 40 passengers suffered injuries as a bus ferrying members of a marriage party plunged into a gorge in
Ramnagar
tehsil of
Udhampur
district of Jammu & Kashmir on Thursday.
Udhampur SSP
Vinod Kumar
said around 55 people were aboard in the bus when it skidded off the road and rolled down into a deep gorge at
Kiya
near
Gundia
in Ramnagar. Confirming that two people died on the spot, the
SSP
said out of the 40 injured seven were critically wounded. The injured were shifted to
Ramanagr
hospital from where the critically injured were shifted to Udhampur district hospital.