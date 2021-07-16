two-found-dead-in-‘double-suicide’-at-versace-mansion-day-before-anniversary-of-fashion-designer’s-murder

Casa Casuarina, Gianni Versace’s former residence before he was murdered, photographed on 15 August 2001 in Miami Beach, Florida (Getty Images)

Two men have died in an apparent double suicide at the former Versace mansion in Miami Beach the day before the anniversary of fashion designer Gianni Versace’s murder on the premises.

Police said on Twitter that a housekeeper found the two bodies in a hotel room at the Villa Casa Casuarina and alerted the authorities on Wednesday afternoon.

Miami Beach police later confirmed that a preliminary investigation has ruled the deaths “an apparent double suicide.”

“I don’t know the order or sequence,” Ernesto Rodriguez, a spokesperson for the Miami Beach Police Department told ABC News.

Authorities identified the men as Adam Rashap, 31, of Randolph, New Jersey and Alexander Gross, 30, of York, Pennsylvania, the Associated Press reported.

“The ultimate cause of death will be determined by the Miami-Dade Medical Examiner’s Office,” police said in a statement.

The discovery at the hotel was made the day before the 24th anniversary of the shooting of the late fashion designer who owned the property before his death.

WSVN journalist Sheldon Fox reported that shots were fired at the mansion, with videos showing a large emergency response presence at the scene.

“At this time, the scene is contained to the hotel room and detectives have launched a death investigation,” Miami Beach police said on Twitter.

Versace was shot by serial killer Andrew Cunanan on the morning of July 15, 1997, as he began to climb the steps to his home.

Cunanan, who was suspected to have killed four other men, died by suicide on a houseboat eight days after Versace’s shooting.

The Villa Casa Casuarina was built in 1930 and purchased by Versace in 1992. It has operated as a boutique hotel since 2015 after it was sold following his death.

If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, The Samaritans offers support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch. If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The Helpline is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Additional reporting by the Associated Press

