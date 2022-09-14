Two Female Friends Lauded For Reporting Missing N250k To Administration

Naima Hussaini and Righteous Samuel, two secondary school pupils, have won accolades and requests for support for their acts of honesty.The girls in JSS 3 at GSS Bukur, Jos, discovered N250k while going about their daily business and chose to give the money back to the school administration.

Sibin Girum Benjamin, a Facebook user, posted the article on his profile and stated that the girls should receive some sort of prize.

READ ALSO: Don’t Attempt To Give Your African Partners Flowers As Gift – University Don

He posted a picture of the two buddies, who happen to practice different religions: Naima is a Muslim, while Righteous is a Christian.

Benjamin wrote; ”Two JSS 3 students of Gss bukuru jos, Naima Hussaini and Righteous Samuel a Muslim and Christian friends who returned N250,000 they found to the school authority.

This are the kind of people government, NGOs and politicians should award scholarship to.’

In other news, a physically challenged man identified as Mr Solomon Tetteh has talked abot how he resorted to farming to fend for himself and his family.

In most cities, it is normal to see people with physical disabilities crawling on the bustling streets begging for handouts to survive.

Mr. Solomon Tetteh, who resorted to farming and is now successful for himself and his immediate family, has shown us a different narrative.

Mr. Solomon Tetteh, who is 42 years old and has used a wheelchair for 38 years, feels that being disabled does not preclude him from achieving success and providing for his family.

In a recent video, Mr. Solomon Tetteh is seen working on his farm to show his fellow Ghanaians and those with disabilities that they are not unable.

Source; www.-

–