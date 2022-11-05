Two farmers killed in Kaduna landmine explosion

• El-Rufai commiserates with families

Two farmers were reported to have been killed in a landmine explosion at Zango in the Kabrasha general area of Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State on Thursday.

The state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, who made this known through a statement, said the incident happened around 2pm when the farmers’ vehicle drove over the landmine suspected to have been planted by terrorists.

The farmers, he said, were transporting harvested farm produce when the incident happened.

According to him, security agencies reported the killing of the two farmers to the state government.

This was as he said that the state government was awaiting further details on the incident as of the time of reporting.

The Commissioner said, “Security agencies have reported to the Kaduna State Government the killing of two citizens in a landmine attack in Chikun LGA.

“According to the agencies, the incident occurred around 2pm on Thursday when the victims’ vehicle drove over a landmine obviously planted by terrorists in a location known as Zangon Tofa, in the Kabrasha general area.

“The citizens were transporting harvested farm produce when the incident occurred.

“The two persons who lost their lives were identified as Babajo Alhaji Tanimu and Safiyanu Ibrahim.”

Aruwan said Governor Nasir El-Rufai had consoled the victims’ families over the unfortunate incident and prayed for the repose of the souls of the victims.

The governor, he said, appealed to residents of the area to remain calm over the matter.

