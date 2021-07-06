two-ex-inec-staff-bag-one-year-jail-term,-forfeit-properties-to-fg

File Photo

The Lagos zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC), has secured the conviction and sentencing of two former staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), before Justice Mahmoud Abdul-Gafar of the Kwara State High Court sitting in Ilorin, Kwara State.

According to a statement issued on Tuesday by the Head, Media & Publicity, (EFCC) Wilson Uwujaren, the convicts, Christian Nwosu and Tijani Inda Bashir, were arraigned on seven counts bordering on criminal misappropriation and criminal breach of trust while they were in the employ of INEC.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against them, thereby leading to their full trial.

During the trial, the prosecution led by Rotimi Oyedepo called witnesses and tendered several documents that were admitted in evidence by the court.

In the face of the overwhelming evidence against them, the convicts, thereafter, opted for a plea bargain with the prosecution and also changed their pleas to “guilty”.

Consequently, the prosecution reviewed the facts before the court and prayed that the defendants be convicted accordingly.

Delivering his judgment, Justice Abdul-Gafar found them guilty of the offense and sentenced them to one-year imprisonment each.

The Judge also ordered the final forfeiture of two landed properties valued at N25 million at Okpanam, Asaba in Delta State recovered from the first convict, Nwosu, as well as a N5 million bank draft raised by him in favour of the Commission to the Federal Government.

Justice Abdul-Gafar also ordered the final forfeiture of a four-bedroom flat worth N27m at No. 60 Umme Street, Wuse Abuja recovered from the second convict, Inda-Bashir, to the Federal Government.