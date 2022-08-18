two-ex-convicts-arrested-for-burgling-church-in-ekiti

The Ekiti State Police Command has arrested two ex-convicts, Dare Agbadaola and Ameye Ayo for carting away Church property, and breaking into residential apartments and shops.

This is contained in a press release made available to newsmen today in Ado Ekiti, by the Spokesman of the Command, DSP Abutu Sunday.

The items recovered from the suspects include one unregistered TVS Motorcycle, one Suzuki motorcycle, one freezer, a roll of rug, three single upholstery chairs, four double upholstery chairs, one pulpit belonging to the Redeemed Christian Church of God(RCCG).

The statement reads, “The Ilawe Police Divisional Headquarters, on 16/08/2022, arrested two ex-convicts, one DARE AGBADAOLA and AMEYE AYO for breaking into residential apartments, place of worship as well as shops and carting away household items and church properties.”

“The suspects during interrogation, confessed to the commission of the crime and led the Police operatives to the place where those stolen items were kept.”

“Items recovered include the Following: One(1) unregistered TVS motorcycle, One(1) Suzuki motorcycle, One(1) Freezer, a roll of rug, three (3) single Upholstery Chairs, four(4) double Upholstery Chairs, One(1) pulpit belonging to Redeemed Christian Church of God(RCCG), One(1) Church curtain, three (3) plastic drums, One(1) stabilizer, four (4) wall clocks, two(2) Generators, Four(4) big Church Amplifiers, plastic chairs and tables, three(3) big Church speakers, one(1) wall fan, half roll of wire, one(1) DStv decoder, one(1) StarTime Decoder, two(2) DVD players, two(2) bundles of iron sheet, One(1) big foam, One(1) wardrobe, One(1) wooden table, two(2) glass shelves, plates, cups, head pans and four(4) bags of cement.”

“The arrested suspects shall be arraigned accordingly while effort is ongoing to recover other stolen items.