Two die of Delta variant in Oyo – The Nation Newspaper

By Yinka Adeniran, Ibadan

Two persons have been lost to the new Delta variant of the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Oyo State.

One person is also isolated and receiving medical attention at one of the state isolation facilities while contact tracing has started.

The state Incident Manager and Coordinator of the Emergency Operations Centre, Dr. Olabode Ladipo, yesterday confirmed the development.

He said the variant would have entered into the state through movement of people travelling around the world, urging people to take more seriously the guidelines and extra measures advised.

Ladipo noted that adhering to such would go a long way to help stem the tide.

Oladipo said: “Contact tracing is ongoing. Two of the cases are deceased but contact tracing is ongoing.

“As it is, one of contact is currently in isolation in the state facility but let me assure you that every form of effort is being proved to ensure that all the contact of everyone that we have received so far in the last two, three weeks are followed up and anyone of them that is positive, we will ensure that isolation is given.”

On the likelihood or fear of further outbreak of the variant in the state, the incident manager said: “I foresee a situation in which if people actually adhere to those regulations that were spelt out, we might be able to tame that tide.”

When asked on the impact of the COVID-19 vaccine given to people earlier, Oladpo said the number of people vaccinated so far is so minute when compared to the larger population and as such people need to be more cautious.

“Yes, we have been vaccinated. Vaccines have been given but we need to also understand that in Oyo State just like in any other state of the federation just around one per cent of the population has been vaccinated that leaves a chunk that is still there.

“In Oyo state, we have been able to vaccinate about 90,000 people and in a state where the population of people is about 8.9 million, it has not reach the threshold that should be able to confer any form of herd immunity in population.

