Two die, five drown as vehicle plunges into river in Bauchi – The Nation Newspaper
By David Adenuga, Bauchi

At least two persons have lost their lives when a vehicle plunged into a river in Tilde community of Toro Local Government Area along Jos-Bauchi expressway.

The accident involving seven passengers in a green Opel Vectra with registration number JNN 348 NC was said to have occurred in the early hours of Saturday.

Five other passengers on board reportedly drowned in the river, as their bodies were yet to be recovered as at press time.

It took the intervention of villagers in the community to evacuate the wreckage from the river.

The Public Relations Officer, Bauchi State Police Command, SP Ahmed Mohammed Wakil who confirmed the incident to newsmen identified one of the victims as Ibrahim Rabi’u, 41, from Miya-Barkate of Toro LGA, adding that the identities of the other corpses were yet to be ascertained.

