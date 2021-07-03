Two dead, 19 missing in Japan after unusually high volume of rain triggers landslide – The Washington Post

While mudslides are not uncommon during Japan’s rainy season, extreme weather appears to have played a role in the disaster. Atami has received more rain in the first three days of July than it usually does in an entire month, the BBC reported. Experts think that climate change may be responsible for more-intense rains, because the warmer atmosphere stores more moisture.

A coastal resort known for its hot springs, Atami is located roughly 60 miles southwest of Tokyo. As search-and-rescue efforts got underway, residents of several surrounding prefectures were urged to evacuate due to the high risk of additional landslides and flooding.

“Please continue to pay attention to evacuation information from the local government and take actions to protect your own life as soon as possible,” Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said in a statement.