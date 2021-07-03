two-boy-scouts-saved-a-drowning-woman’s-life-after-pulling-her-out-of-missouri-floodwaters

(CNN) Two Boy Scouts in Missouri are set to be honored by their city’s fire department after rescuing a woman who was drowning in floodwaters.

Joseph Diener, 16, and Dominic Viet, 15, were riding their bikes in Columbia, following a heavy storm on June 25, when they heard a woman screaming for help.

The boys had noticed the young woman earlier as she swam with a friend at Jay Dix Station, where deep floodwaters had engulfed an entire basketball court and nearly submerged its hoops.

Now she was quickly drowning.

“The first thing that came into my mind was to get into the water,” Dominic told CNN. “We didn’t have time to think, her head was barely above the water and we could see her sinking more down every second. We didn’t think about the risks, we had to get her out.”