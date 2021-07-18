two-athletes-in-tokyo’s-olympic-village-test-positive-for-covid-19

(CNN) Two athletes in Tokyo’s Olympic Village have tested positive for Covid-19, organizers confirmed Sunday, just days before the Games were set to begin.

Three cases have now been confirmed in the village. The first case was reported on Saturday after an individual, not believed to be an athlete, tested positive.

Outside the Olympic Village a third athlete tested positive on Sunday, said organizers. The names and nationalities of the positive cases were not made known.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics will begin on Friday — but concern is growing over the danger of Covid spreading, with 55 confirmed cases now linked to the Games, including officials and contractors.

The Japanese public, as well as many international observers, have voiced alarm over the Games going forward as Japan struggles to rein in its latest coronavirus outbreak.