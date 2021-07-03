two-arrested,-others-escape-as-police-intercept-vandals-in-kogi

Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the vandalization of electric power line equipment in Kogi State.

The suspects were arrested by police operatives attached to Akpafa Division in Ogori Magongo Local Government Area of the state.

bioreports gathered that five other suspects involved in the crime escaped.

Confirming the incident in a statement on Saturday, the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP William Ovye Aya, said the police were on a routine patrol at about 0430hrs along Igarra-Edo-Okene road before they intercepted a white Peugeot Boxer with Registration number KADUNA DKA 447 ZY conveying RMU transformer, three copper armoured cables with inscription BEDC EDO State with seven occupants.

He said the command further discovered that the same set of people passed through the route at about 1930hrs of 2/7/2021.

“In the process, two suspects were arrested while others escaped into the bush. Preliminary investigation revealed that items were stolen from Igara Area/Edo.

“Efforts are being intensified to arrest other fleeing suspects. While investigation is in progress” he added.