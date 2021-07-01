Twitter’s making logins secure for users, here’s how – Times of India

NEW DELHI: Earlier this year,

Twitter

announced that it will enable users to use

security keys

as the only authentication method. Now the company has revealed that the new security feature is live on both mobile and web.

Twitter already allows users to enable two-factor authentication for secure logins. Users can use a security key to sign in to their accounts, but first, they have to turn on 2FA methods like SMS code.

However, users can now only use a

physical hardware key

to log in to Twitter. Twitter Support posted a tweet in which it revealed this security update. The company tweeted, “Now security keys can be your one and only two-factor authentication method on mobile and web. Learn more about how security keys can protect your account from attacks.”

Now security keys can be your one and only two-factor authentication method on mobile and web.Learn more about ho… https://t.co/wzmpDQhiYI — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) 1625087154000

Security keys are small devices that act as keys to your house. Just as you need a physical key to unlock the door to your home, you need a security key to unlock access to your account. Security keys offer the strongest protection for your Twitter account because they have built-in protections to ensure that even if a key is used on a phishing site, the information shared can’t be used to access your account.

In a blog post the company said, “Today, we’re adding the option to use security keys as your sole 2FA method — meaning you can enroll one or more security keys as the only form of 2FA on your Twitter account without a backup 2FA method.”

“We know this is important to people because not everyone is able to have a backup 2FA method or wants to share their phone number with us. With this update, we want everyone to feel empowered to enable security keys to better secure their Twitter account,” added Twitter.

