Twitter working on Sign in with Apple support – iMore

Twitter is working to bring support to Sign in with Apple to its platform, according to references found in its code.

From Jane Manchun Wong:

Twitter is working on Apple Sign-In integration, as indicated in: the entry description for “Connected accounts” settings page (WIP)

the “Connected accounts” settings page (WIP)

the CSP header of https://twitter.com/’s HTTP response

— Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) July 9, 2021

Sign in with Apple let users sign up to services and sites without using their own name or social media account but rather a generated Apple email. As Apple explains:

When you see a Sign in with Apple button on a participating app or website, it means you can set up an account using your Apple ID. No need to use a social media account, fill in forms or choose another new password. Sign in with Apple is built from the ground up to respect your privacy and keep you in control of your personal information. It works natively on iOS, macOS, tvOS and watchOS, and in any browser.

Sign in with Apple is designed to make online services more private and secure because users don’t have to hand over as much personal information in order to use a service. It also means you don’t have to sign in with something like a Facebook account or your Google account, preventing further tracking and your data from being sold on to third parties. There is no indication as to when this feature might roll out to Twitter for all users.