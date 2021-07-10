Twitter will let you know why you’re not worthy (of being verified) – BetaNews

Twitter may delight and infuriate in just about equal measure, but if there’s one thing that the majority of users can agree on it is that it would be great to have a tick of verification. For many people, getting verified on Twitter has been a goal for a long time, and the company only recently re-opened applications after a lengthy period of suspension.

Being able to apply for Twitter verification is, of course, absolutely no guarantee of being verified, and huge number of people have been disappointed to be rejected. Unhelpfully, Twitter has — until now — failed to make it clear why a request for a blue badge has been denied. But now the company says it will be providing more detail.

See also:

Windows 11 WSL2 performance compares very favorably with bare metal Ubuntu Linux in benchmarks

Twitter is testing the ability to edit tweets — sort of

Unimpressed with Windows 11? Don’t worry… Microsoft says there’s ‘much more to come’

In a series of tweets from the Twitter Verified account, the company explains: “We’ve heard your feedback that we can be more clear on why an application didn’t get approved”. It goes on to say: “Decision emails will now give more context on why requests don’t meet our criteria”.

The subsequent tweets then give an insight into the sorts of things Twitter considers when deciding whether to verify an account or not. While not an exhaustive list (Twitter says it is just “some things to note before applying again”) it should help people avoid making mistakes during the application process, and make it clear whether it is worth applying at all:

🔹 Follower count For any company/brand/organization and those applying as an activist/influential individual, your follower count must be in the top .05% of active accounts located in the same geographic region. — Twitter Verified (@verified) July 9, 2021

In the application, journalists must link to their specific about page/bio, or to articles that reference them on the news org’s official site. Independent or freelance journalists must provide links to 3 articles in Verified publications in the 6 months before applying. — Twitter Verified (@verified) July 9, 2021

We know some of you are still waiting for the option to apply. We’re still rolling out access to keep up with the volume of applications we’re getting. It should be rolled out to everyone soon! Patience isn’t part of the criteria, but we appreciate yours. — Twitter Verified (@verified) July 9, 2021

Armed with all of this information, you can not only make sure that you meet the criteria, but also ensure that your profile is appropriately tweaked before you apply for the verified tick.

Image credit: Paramount Pictures