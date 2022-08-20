twitter-warns-staff-of-potential-cuts-to-bonuses

Twitter Inc. warned staff that the size of bonus payments this year was at risk because of financial difficulties, adding to belt-tightening measures tech companies are implementing during an economic downturn.

The social-media company Friday told employees it had “experienced significant challenges” to revenue since January. It linked those to a variety of factors, including problems in the global economy and others tied to uncertainty over Elon Musk’s $44 billion acquisition of the social-media platform, which the billionaire is trying to abandon.