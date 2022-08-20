Home Business Twitter Warns Staff of Potential Cuts to Bonuses
Twitter Warns Staff of Potential Cuts to Bonuses

Twitter Inc. warned staff that the size of bonus payments this year was at risk because of financial difficulties, adding to belt-tightening measures tech companies are implementing during an economic downturn.

The social-media company Friday told employees it had “experienced significant challenges” to revenue since January. It linked those to a variety of factors, including problems in the global economy and others tied to uncertainty over Elon Musk’s $44 billion acquisition of the social-media platform, which the billionaire is trying to abandon.

