Twitter Video Download: How to Download Video From Twitter – Gadgets 360

Looking for ways to download videos from Twitter? As one of the most popular social media platforms, Twitter allows people to share their thoughts, but also images and videos on the platform. However, saving the videos from Twitter isn’t that easy — instead you have to save the URL for the tweet. However, there are a few ways by which you can get just the video. We have put together a step by step guide on how you can download videos from Twitter.

To download videos from Twitter, you will need to open the website on a desktop browser. There are no direct ways to download videos from Twitter itself but there are a lot of websites that let you do it. We tested SaveTweetVid and TwitterVideoDownloader and can confirm they work.

How to download video from Twitter Head to Twitter on your desktop browser. Find the video you want to download. Click on the tweet that has the video. You can either copy the tweet URL or right click on the video itself and select Copy Video Address. Now head over to either SaveTweetVid or TwitterVideoDownloader. Paste the copied URL or address in the space provided on the websites. It should be a text bar with a Download button next to it. Both websites will give you quality options to pick from. These can vary depending on the video. Here, you can right click on the Download button next to the quality you prefer and click on Save link as. Alternatively, you can click on the Download button and the video will start playing in fullscreen. Right click on the video and click on Save video as (or Ctrl+S if you are using Chrome). The next window should show you are trying to save an mp4 file. Select the location where you want to save/ download the video and click Save.

The Twitter video that you wanted to download will show up as an mp4 file in the location you selected. You can then watch the video through any app that supports mp4 format.