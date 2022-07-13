Social-media company says it has ‘bent over backwards’ to provide billionaire the information he requested
Twitter Inc. sued Elon Musk over the billionaire’s attempt to walk away from his $44 billion takeover bid, seeking to force him to honor the terms of the deal.
The suit, filed in Delaware Chancery Court on Tuesday, comes days after Mr. Musk moved to terminate the acquisition, saying the company hadn’t provided the necessary data and information he needed to assess the prevalence of fake or spam accounts and was “in material breach of multiple provisions” of the merger agreement.
