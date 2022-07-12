Twitter says it hasn’t breached its obligations to Musk under deal terms
Twitter Inc. sent a letter to Elon Musk saying his effort to abandon his $44 billion takeover is “invalid and wrongful” and that Twitter hasn’t breached any of its obligations.
In a letter dated July 10 and made public in a regulatory filing Monday, Twitter’s lawyers said Mr. Musk’s effort to terminate the deal is a repudiation of his obligations under the merger agreement.
