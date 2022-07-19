Social-media platform says the longer the lawsuit drags on, the more it harms the business
Twitter Inc. called Elon Musk’s opposition to a speedy trial for its case against the billionaire a tactical delay and said his proposed timeline is “calculated to complicate and obfuscate.”
The social-media company argued Monday in a legal filing in Delaware Chancery Court that the public dispute harms Twitter every day that Mr. Musk is in breach of their $44 billion merger agreement. Twitter reiterated that the court should set trial by mid-September, on an expedited schedule.
